Aamir Ali Gives SHOCKING Reaction To Dating Rumours Of Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Sheikh And Harshvardhan Rane

TV actor Aamir Ali is quite famous for his work in many TV serials. He became a household name by working in shows like ‘FIR’, ‘Delhi Wali Thakur Girls’, and ‘Sarojini-Ek Nayi Pehal’. The actor will soon be seen in the Kajol-starrer series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’. Talking about Aamir’s personal life, he got divorced from actress Sanjeeda Sheikh in the year 2022. Amidst all this, rumours of the actor’s ex-wife dating her ‘Taish’ co-star Harshvardhan Rane are rife. Now, Aamir has reacted to the same.

In an interview given to News 18, Aamir stated, “It is a free world now. I want her to be happy and do whatever she wants to do. I don’t want to get into it at all and really don’t know who is dating whom. Whoever is good for her, I am happy.”

In an interaction earlier than this, the actor talked about his life after his divorce from Sanjeeda. He had said that he is having the best time of his life. Aamir had said, “I wish everyone the best. And as far as I am concerned, I am spending the best time of my life.”

Sanjeeda-Harshvardhan shared snaps from similar location

For some time now, there have been speculations about Sanjeeda moving ahead in her life after divorce and finding love again in Harshvardhan. These rumours got more air when the actress shared pictures from her Safari outing with her daughter Aayra and Harshvardhan too dropped photos with the similar backdrop.

Before Aamir, Harshvardhan too broke silence on being in relationship with Sanjeeda. He said that it is the job of media people to write about actors and so, he doesn’t have any issues about it.