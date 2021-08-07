Aamir Ali Shares Unseen Glimpses Of Daughter Ayra Ali; See Here

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were some of the most loved couples in the TV industry. They shocked their fans last year with the news of their separation. The reason for their split is still not clear as the actors never revealed anything about it in public. After a year, Aamir had revealed the arrival of their baby girl, Ayra Ali on her first birthday. Since then, Aamir and Sanjeeda’s Instagram feeds are overflowed with adorable glimpses of their baby angel, Ayra Ali. Aamir and Sanjeeda are happily co-parenting their daughter, Ayra.

Last year, on August 30, 2020, Aamir Ali had introduced his little munchkin, Ayra to the world. The baby had turned one and the actor had shared two pictures with her. While sharing the pictures he wrote in the caption, “Didn’t know how angel looks like until I saw her exactly a year back… My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth… didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her for de first time… So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going… My love, My jaan completes 1 year… Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

On August 6, 2021, Aamir had taken to his Instagram handle and posted a beautiful video, which was a compilation of his daughter’s eye-catching moments. We also came to see in the video Ayra drinking milk when she was just a small baby. He captioned it as, “My angels.”

Some of the glimpses from the video:

Aamir Ali in an interview with Free Press Journal had talked about how his life has changed after the arrival of his baby daughter, Ayra Ali. “Looking at her carrying her gives me immense pleasure. Life has changed life has become more peaceful in life because of her,” he said.

Aamir Ali had also shared that he wants to do everything for his daughter, Ayra, and wants to become the best daddy. On May 14, 2021, Sanjeeda Shaikh had posted a beautiful picture of her daughter, dressed in a white Chikankari suit with floral headgear. She captioned the picture as, “Eid Mubarak.”

Sanjeeda also loves to share videos of her baby girl on her Instagram feed. Sanjeeda once shared a super adorable video, in which the actress was hugging her daughter. In the video, we can hear Sanjeeda asking her daughter ‘A’ for and to this her little princess had replied in her soft voice, “Apple”. Sanjeeda captioned the video, “Night homework.”

Aamir and Sanjeeda had welcomed their little bundle of joy through surrogacy.