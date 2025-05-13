Aamir Khan Celebrated Mother’s Day With Mother Zeenat And Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Deets Inside

Mr. Perfectionist of the entertainment industry, aka Aamir Khan, has worked in Bollywood for a long time. He was so immersed in cinema that he could not give time to his family, even while staying with them. He regrets this now, and he himself revealed this with his fans. This is the reason why he now celebrates every special moment with his family and has recently celebrated Mother’s Day with his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

Let us tell you that during this celebration, his girlfriend Gauri Spratt was also seen. Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media, which are going viral on the internet. In the picture that touches the hearts of the fans, Aamir Khan is standing with his mother Zeenat and sister Nikhat. In another photo, a cake is being cut. In this, 60-year-old Aamir’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt is also there.

Aamir officially introduced Gauri to the world on his 60th birthday. Although both of them have known each other for 25 years, but have been in a relationship for the last one and a half years. Aamir has been divorced twice. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta. They have two children, Junaid and Ira. After this, he married Kiran Rao, and their son Azad was born through surrogacy.

However, their marriage also got affected, and the couple also got divorced, but their relationship is still intact. If we talk about the work front of Aamir, then let us tell you that everyone is waiting for the release of Aamir’s ‘Sitare Zameen Par’. He has also produced this film. He can do a cameo in the Tamil movie ‘Coolie’. He has also produced ‘Lahore 1947’.