Recently, Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan celebrated his cousin’s Mansoor’s 60th birthday with her wife Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, son Azad Rao Khan & Daughter Ira. Aamir shared some really adorable picture of his family on the occasion of his brother’s birthday. But as the trend of trolling celebrities is on the peak these days, Aamir also had to face some really horrible comments by the facebook users.

Aamir Khan shared one picture with his daughter Ira in which she is sitting on his stomach and enjoying daddy’s and daughter’s moment but social media sites users these days speak out of their heart, what they feel, without giving it a second thought. In this Amir’s and Ira sweet pic, users commented “Kuch to khauf khao Allah ka sir..I respect you and your dedication towards your hadrwork in acting. But this is unaccepted.

One user commented, ‘Are Amir sire kya ho gaya hai aapko kam se kam ramdzan ki sharam karo.’ Social media trolls slammed the actor for sharing such a photo. Aamir not only got trolled because of her daughter, people even slammed him for posting food photos during the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.





This is not the first time when B-Town celebs got trolled by users, earlier also many stars have been targeted by the users. Bollywood divas like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra etc, all have been attacked by trolls on social media.

Talking about Aamir’s professional life, his upcoming movie is YRF’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ which is currently being shot. This would be blockbuster film is the direction of Vijay Krishna Acharya and has an ensemble star cast. The movie includes star cast like Fatima Sana Sheikh, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali this year.