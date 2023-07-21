Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor Lip-Locked 47 Times For ‘Raja Hindustani’; Here’s The SHOCKING Reason!

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor won hearts with their pairing in the film ‘Raja Hindustani’. The film was released in the 90s and became one of the most hit films of both Aamir and Karisma’s careers. Even after years have passed, this film and its songs are famous among audiences.

Aamir and Karisma gave a long kissing scene for ‘Raja Hindustani’. It created quite a stir at that time. Shooting this scene was not as easy as it appeared on the screen. An anecdote related to Aamir and Karisma’s lip-lock scene is popular. Actually, the controversial scene made Aamir and Karisma sweat, though not because of the heat, but because of the retakes. Let’s find out the whole story!

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karisma shared that it might surprise fans that to shoot this one kissing scene, she and Aamir had to take 47 retakes, and that too in the harsh winters of Ooty.

The actress stated, “We had to face a lot of trouble for that kissing scene. People always talk about it very casually. But it took us 3 days to shoot that one scene, that too in the cold atmosphere of Ooty in February. We were waiting to finish off with this scene. We shot from 7 in the morning till 6 in the evening in the freezing cold. We were trembling and shivering while shooting the lip-lock scene. Because of this, 47 retakes were done for it.”

For the unversed, ‘Raja Hindustani’ has been one of the biggest hits of its era. Made on a budget of Rs 6 crores, the film did a business of Rs 78 crores.