Aamir Khan Spotted Sharing A Kiss With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt In Car While She Waits At The Airport

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who revealed his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday, was recently spotted at the airport sharing a kiss with her. The Bollywood star has always worn his heart on his sleeve, known for being deeply driven by love.

Now, at 60, he has openly embraced his romance with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, showing no desire to keep it under wraps. Aamir, who once famously wrote a love letter in blood to his first love, Reena Dutta, seems just as passionate today. He and Gauri have been dating for a year, and their bond appears stronger than ever.

Aamir Khan was caught kissing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt

On May 16, 2025, Aamir Khan was seen at the airport as he prepared to depart. To his pleasant surprise, he was greeted by his special someone, Gauri. The actor kept his look casual and stylish in a blue and white printed kurta paired with loose-fitting blue jeans. In a video circulating on social media, Aamir is seen exiting the airport and getting into his car, only to be visibly delighted upon spotting Gauri waiting for him.

Aamir’s beloved appeared in a relaxed, casual outfit, her hair elegantly styled in a side braid. Her simple yet graceful look perfectly reflected Gauri’s understated charm, effortlessly avoiding the spotlight. After greeting the photographers with a wave and closing the car door behind him, Aamir was seen sharing a warm hug and a quick kiss with Gauri inside the vehicle. It was a sweet, candid moment beautifully captured by the cameras. Watch the video here!

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s love story

Aamir and Gauri first crossed paths 25 years ago, but over time, life’s personal and professional demands caused them to drift apart. Yet, two years ago, fate brought them back together, and from that reunion, love blossomed. Reflecting on their journey, Aamir shared: “I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was.”

During the conversation, Aamir shared that he has been preparing Gauri to navigate the challenging world of entertainment and has even hired private security for her, which he said brings him “personal peace of mind.”

Aamir Khan, who has been married twice before, maintains amicable relationships with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. When asked about his marriage plans with Gauri, he laughed and said he is fully committed to her but joked that having a third marriage at the age of 60 might not look very good. He remarked: “See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi. But let’s see.”

Aamir’s journey so far

Aamir Khan first married Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple separated in 2002 but maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their two children, Ira and Junaid. Later, Aamir developed a relationship with Kiran Rao, who had worked as an assistant director while Aamir starred in the acclaimed film Lagaan. After several years of dating, they married in 2005. Following eleven years together, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation through a joint statement. Watch the video here!