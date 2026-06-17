Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta Alongside Bride-to-Be Gauri Spratt; Fans Call It a Modern Family

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for a film. Ahead of his much-talked-about wedding to Gauri Spratt, the actor was recently spotted spending quality time with his former wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, leaving fans intrigued by the unique bond shared within his extended family. Several videos from the outing have gone viral on social media, offering a glimpse into what many users have described as Aamir’s modern family dynamic.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wife & Gauri

In one of the widely circulated clips, Aamir Khan is seen travelling in the same car with his fiancée Gauri Spratt, ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan, and later, his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir occupied the front passenger seat, while Gauri was seated in the back alongside Kiran and Azad. As the family prepared to step out of the vehicle, Gauri and Kiran were seen chatting comfortably and sharing a laugh, a moment that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

Aamir Khan and Gauri

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Fans couldn’t help but react to the rare display of warmth and camaraderie. “Dear Aamir Khan, how did this happen?” one social media user commented. Another wrote, “Amazing family. They are probably the only ones in India who share such a bond. Only Aamir Khan could pull this off,” remarked another fan. The videos surfaced just days after the grand 25th anniversary celebration of the Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan.

Aamir Khan and Gauri

The event turned into a family affair, with several people close to the actor in attendance, including Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. Gauri Spratt also made headlines by walking the red carpet hand-in-hand with Aamir, further confirming their relationship in the public eye. Meanwhile, wedding preparations are reportedly in full swing. Aamir Khan has confirmed that he and Gauri Spratt are set to tie the knot on July 5.

Aamir Khan and Gauri

Addressing the speculation surrounding his marriage in an interview with Variety, the actor said, “I am currently travelling in the US. The news about the wedding is true. It will take place on July 5.” Speaking about taking the next step in their relationship, Aamir added, “We both feel that we are ready to take our relationship to the next level.” According to multiple reports, the couple is planning an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and a select group of friends.