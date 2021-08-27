Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is in the news because of his personal life. Aamir and Kiran Rao divorced a few months ago. At that time, many netizens had expressed their views about Aamir on social media. Now Aamir’s brother Faizal Khan was asked about his marriage in an interview. This time his answer caught the attention of many.

In the interview, Faizal was asked, “When will you get married?” That was the question. To this question, Faizal replied, ‘Right now I don’t have the money to take care of my wife or stay with my girlfriend. Caring for a wife is very expensive. I can’t afford it. So when my film hits, I will look for a girl for marriage. ‘

Faizal was also asked about the divorce of Aamir and Kiran. He said, ‘I did not give any advice to Aamir and Kiran. I will not even comment on their personal lives. ‘

A few days ago, a video of Faisal eating Vadapav went viral on social media. At that time, many had trolled Aamir Khan by commenting on the video.

After taking a break from Bollywood for many years, Aamir’s brother Faizal Khan will soon make a comeback from ‘Factory’.

'FAACTORY' TRAILER… Trailer of actor #FaissalKhan's directorial debut #Faactory, which arrives in *cinemas* on 3 Sept 2021… Stars #FaissalKhan and #RoaleeyRyan… Produced by M & S Films, Entertainment Film LLP, Flamingo Films and Gauri Films… Link: https://t.co/rE9hHuUrmL pic.twitter.com/FjV9PtJ6e6 — ashiya shaikh (@ashiyashaik12j1) August 20, 2021

Faizal started his acting career with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Madhosh’. In ‘Pyaar Ka Mausam’, Faizal played the childhood role of Shashi Kapoor. Faizal gained special popularity due to his performance in the 2000 film Mela. Faizal has also acted in the film ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’. Faizal’s film ‘Factory’ will be released on September 3. The trailer of the film has been released and Faizal’s role in the trailer has caught the attention of many.