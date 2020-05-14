Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Shocked At Death Of His Father’s Assistant Amos, Shares An Emotional Note

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood but recently, he had very sad news to deal with. He was in shock and total disbelief at the sudden death of his assistant Amos. He was pretty close to him and is devastated at the news. At the same time, his daughter Ira has also penned down a heartfelt note for the late professional or Man Friday.

Aamir’s assistant Amos died due to a heart attack, the man was working from the last 25 years. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra where he died. Aamir Khans’daughter took to her social media and condoled the death of his longtime assistant Amos. She wrote, “Legends don’t die.”

“R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran and a few others attended Amos’ funeral. Visuals showed the couple taking precautions and sanitising their hands, but Aamir could also be seen hugging a few people. Another image showed Aamir and Kiran in silent prayer, with Amos’ coffin in front of them.

“He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him,” Aamir’s friend Karim Hajee told PTI.