Aamir Khan’s Shocking Confession: Why He’ll Never Launch Son Junaid in Bollywood!

Over the years, the film industry has seen many celebrity kids making their way into films. While some succeeded and even overshadowed the image of their parents and forefathers, not every product of nepotism managed to succeed in the industry. However, one of the biggest actors ever, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, seems to be following in his father’s footsteps as he has already bagged his second film even before the release of his debut film.

The period-drama film, Maharaja, will mark Junaid Khan’s acting debut, and he will be seen opposite Sharvari Wagh of Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame. According to recent reports, Junaid has already been signed on for his second project, which will be the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film, Love Again. The film is reportedly going to be produced by Phantom Films.

Interestingly, the makers have cast Junaid opposite late iconic actress Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in the romantic comedy. While there is no confirmation from either Junaid or Khushi about their casting in Love Again’s Hindi remake, the news has set the grapevine abuzz with excitement.

Junaid Khan, however, is not the only celebrity kid making his acting debut this year. Khushi Kapoor is also introducing herself to the industry with the film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic series of the same name and will feature a stellar star cast, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Aamir Khan Opens Up About Son’s Acting Debut

While many celebrity kids seem to be making their way into the industry, Aamir Khan, in a heart-to-heart conversation with the Hindustan Times, revealed that he would never make a film for his son. He clarified that Junaid is just following his passion and denied the misconceptions that Junaid is entering films because of his family’s lineage in the industry.

Aamir Khan admitted that Junaid is quite passionate about films and had been a part of a theatre group, where he had honed his acting skills. He also shared his views about his daughter, Ira Khan, and admitted that just like his son, Ira also never asked for his help when it comes to acting.

Despite being a proud father, Aamir Khan has never forced his kids to fall in love with cinema. He believes that his kids are doing things entirely on their own, which is good because he thinks that’s how it should be. Aamir Khan said,