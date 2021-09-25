Parveena, who worked with Aamir Khan in Lagaan, publicly asked him for work. Parveena, who wants to become a casting director, is said to have suffered a stroke last year.

Speaking in an interview, Parveena said, “My family has always helped and there are few friends who look out for me, as well. All I want now is some financial help till the time my health is not good. I won’t work as a casting director and would request production houses to give me work.”

“I need to work and plead to him to give me work. Aamir bhai doesn’t know about my illness. If he had known, he would have helped me. As we all know that he has helped his co-stars from Lagaan including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell him is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do (give me some work in your office please),” she added.

In 2018, when Sri Vallabh Vyas died, it was reported that Aamir Khan had come forward to help the actor and his family. Vallabh suffered a stroke while filming a movie in Gujarat in 2008, followed by a seizure of paralysis.

Meanwhile, Parveena announced that she had received help from CINTAA (Cine and Television Artists Association) last year. Even Akshay Kumar reached out to help her last year. This year she also received help from Sonu Sood.

When An Angry Sunil Dutt Yelled At Sanjay Dutt For Eating On The Sets Of Rocky

Aamir was busy with his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks in the title role. In the Indian version, Aamir shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor. This will be their third film together, after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in central roles.