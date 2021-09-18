Bollywood and television entertainer Rakhi Sawant is often in the news for her statements. Rakhi Sawant is very active on social media and she openly talks about her heart in front of her fans. Some people like this cool style of Rakhi Sawant and some people dislike it. Recently Rakhi Sawant was trending on Twitter. It happened that Raghav Chadha, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, took the name of Rakhi Sawant in one of his statements. After which Rakhi Sawant warned him.



Now Rakhi Sawant has shared a post on her social media account and in that post, she has shown a screenshot tweeted by her husband. In this tweet, Ritesh tagged Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, Punjab Police, BJP, and Aam Aadmi Party and tried to convince Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal by tagging him in his Twitter post. In this post, Ritesh tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wrote, ‘Don’t spoil anyone’s personal life for your political gains. Arvind Kejriwal please educate your MLA because if I am educated then you will not be seen anywhere. This post of her husband Ritesh has been shared by Rakhi Sawant on her social media account. haring this post on her social media account, Rakhi Sawant wrote in the caption, ‘My husband has replied to Raghav Chaddha. People used to harass me knowing me alone till now. Today I have tears in my eyes saying that today I also have someone who is standing to protect my honor and honor. Thank you, my dear husband.



This whole matter started when Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu stated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On this statement, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. When Rakhi Sawant came to know about this, she reprimanded Raghav Chadha. A video of Rakhi Sawant is becoming quite viral on social media.

In which she is seen warning Raghav Chaddha, saying that Raghav Chaddha should stay away from me and my name. If you know my name, I will correct your chaddha. Mr. Chaddha you see yourself you need my name to be trending. Rakhi Sawant had secretly married Ritesh in a hotel in Mumbai in the year 2019. However, Riteish has not yet appeared in front of the media. When Rakhi went to Bigg Boss 14, it was said many times that her husband would be seen in the show but it was not seen.