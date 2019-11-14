Aaradhya bachchan Is The Carbon Copy Of Her Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Here Is The Proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is an eternal beauty is ruling the world with her stunning looks and calm nature was made Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol that same year. The actress always makes it to the headline.

Well, we got our hands on one of the very old pictures of Aishwarya. The picture is of her childhood where she looked so adorable in a white off-shoulder dress. The picture reminded us of Aish’s little daughter Aaradhya. And you won’t believe she is the exact copy of her mother. The picture collage is shared by a fan page on Instagram, wherein on the left baby Aishwarya is posing for the camera. While on the right, little Aaradhya can be seen in a white lehenga and same front bangs with a hairband. Have a look at the picture below:

There are times when the mother-daughter duo is trolled for always being together. And finally, in an interview with DNA, Aishwarya accepted that she cannot just leave her daughter. She said, “I can see a mini-me in Aaradhya. I go every day with her to school to drop and pick her up. I do it because I like to do it. I enjoy the time that we spend together. I’m blissed out and that’s the contentment that everyone gets to see. I’m glad about the choices I’ve made with regards to her. I’ll continue being protective, but I’ll still keep on trying to make everything normal.”

In the same interview, Aishwarya also talked about the paparazzi culture and had stated, “Usually, when kids are in the spotlight, they tend to lose their innocence. Aaradhya has still managed to retain that. I have tried to give her a normal upbringing and have never made much ado about it. At the same time, we also have to accept that this is and will be her reality.”

She further added, “When Aaradhya was much younger, I had seen a few international celebs having discussions about maintaining security for their kids and that does shape the way you are, when your time comes. Your protective instincts are naturally strong towards your newborn. It’s what I reacted and responded to — there wasn’t any panic or drama to it. It wasn’t about covering my baby’s face from being photographed. It was just about protecting her from the mayhem and flashlights.”

