Aashika Bhatia’s Mother Reacts To Elvish Yadav’s ‘Chhote Kapde’ Remark, ‘Sahi Toh Bilkul…’

Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has been grabbing a lot of headlines since it aired on digital platform. Almost everyday inside the controversial house is filled with new twists and turns. There are numerous fights and quarrels happening between the contestants who are not stepping back from commenting on each other.

Recently, actress and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss house as wild cards. They started off on a good note and formed a group with entry Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan. However, during a latest episode, Elvish was seen commenting on Aashika’s short clothes during a conversation with Manisha Rani. Now, the actress’ mother has reacted to Elvish’s comment.

Expressing her displeasure over Elvish’s statement on her daughter wearing revealing clothes, Aashika’s mother condemned it. She said, “Sahi toh bilkul bhi nhi laga sunke. She should have stopped this thing. He has no right to comment on clothes. Also, he didn’t have the courage to speak in front of girls about why you wear short clothes. When Aashika will come to know about this comment, she will feel really bad.”

The contestants who are still inside the house are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz was evicted from the show. Manisha and Aashika have been nominated for elimination this week.

For the unversed, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema. The viewers can witness the happenings and drama in the house 24 hours.