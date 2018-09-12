When you work hard in your line of work, more than the remuneration what you really crave is words of appreciation from your seniors. Nothing beats the feeling of pure ecstasy when your work or performance is appreciated by your seniors. Something similar happened with actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal recently.

Their joy seemed no bounds when megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note of appreciation and a bouquet of flowers to each of them for their performance in the latest release ‘Manmarziyaan’. The two co-stars took to their social media and shared their excitement with the fans.

Taapsee posted a picture of herself lying on the floor with her hair sprawled around. With a big smile plastered on her face, he captioned the picture as: “Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved !”

Tapsee can be seen folding the letter sent by Amitabh Bachchan in her hands. A big bouquet is also lying beside her.

Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a picture of the letter and bouquet sent by Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “THE letter and bouquet every actor is waiting for! Thank You Amitabh Bachchan Sir, this means the world to me!!! @amitabhbachchan Sir 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Manmarziyaan’ was released last week and is receiving a positive response at the box-office. It is also Abhishek’s first film in two years. He is being appreciated for his performance in the film by many.

Amitabh had earlier posted a cryptic tweet a couple of days ago, which fans believed was about ‘Manmarziyaan’.