Abdu Rozik Becomes The New Captain Of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Netizens Enjoy His Victory!!

TV’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is getting some drama daily in the 16th season. The true colors of all the contestants showing friendship are slowly coming out. Because of this, this show is becoming more fun and interesting day by day. This week the show has seen many new things and reshuffles. In the last several episodes, the audience has once again seen a fierce battle inside the house among the contestants. Due to the last few episodes, there is a rift in the friendship of many members in Bigg Boss house. In this sequence, in the latest episode, now the command of the house has been given to a member who is the most popular contestant of this time. It is none other than Abdu Rozik.

Abdu has not been selected by the ‘Bigg Boss’ for the captaincy but the former house captain has done so. According to reports, Abdu Rozik has been selected by the captains of the house because Abdu is very much liked by everyone. Not only this, all the people of the house are also sure about Abdu that he will be able to perform all the responsibilities well. Before all this, the old captains of Bigg Boss house were given a task. Big Bog feels that only that member can choose the new captain of BB House, who has previously handled the captaincy himself.

Task For Captaincy

A new promo of the show has surfaced, in which Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shiv Thackeray are seen giving the responsibility of choosing the new captain. In this promo, Abdu is also seen convincing Nimrit that he is perfect to become a captain. Apart from Abdu, there are many contestants, who were demanding captaincy from the former captains in their own way. These include Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma. But during this time there was a lot of debate between Gautam and Shalin.

According to reports after the brunt of contestants in the house, Abdu will be elected as the new captain. Abdu Rozik is the most popular contestant of this time. Salman Khan, the host of the show, also likes him very much.