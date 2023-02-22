Abdu Rozik Books An Entire Theatre For Personal Screening Of Pathaan; Grooves to Pathaan Song!

Bigg boss 16’s little star Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch Pathaan. And then, Abdu watched the movie with his fans and paparazzi. Then he also danced to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The videos of an excited Abdu doing the song’s signature moves went viral on social media. It was then further shared by the paparazzi and by his fan pages on Instagram. He performed the hook steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to perfection.

Abdu’s jhoome jo pathaan video going viral

His fans love his dance so much that the video crossed millions of views and likes. The video was shared widely on all social media platforms. One fan says, “so so cute” and calls him little Pathaan. While another fan wrote, “he is a pure kid”. Then in another video, Tajikistan singer said it is his dream to meet only Shah Rukh Khan. He also said, “ Shah Rukh sir, want to meet you and only you,”. He told paps that he booked the whole cinema for “dancing and masti, Bohot maza hai bro”. Abdu shared a boomerang on Sunday and wrote in his story “I am waiting for you at my private screening of Pathaan”.

Salman Khan and Abdu Jam to ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’



Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to share a few of videos where he is jamming with none other than Salman Khan. In the video Abdu Rozik is seen singing to O Oh Jaane Jana with the reality show host Salman Khan. The song is from Salman’s 1998 movie ‘Pyaar Kiya toh Darna Kya’ and is one of his favorites.

Salman carries Abdu in his arms



Salman first met Abdu during IIFA awards 2022 then later offered him a role in his upcoming film ‘Kisi ka bhai, kisi ki jaan’ During his stay in Bigg Boss Abdu become very famous. Moreover he was a favorite of the show. Abdu had to leave the show due to his professional commitments. In the video that has gone viral Salman and Abdu are seen jamming looking at each other they both are chilling together too. In another, Salman is carrying Abdu in his arms. Abdu captioned it “ O Oh Jaane Jaana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan” .

Abdu Chills with Farah and Sajid Khan

Duirng these days Adbu is seen chilling with Farah Khan and Sajid Khan. Farah shared a picture of Sajid and Abdu on her Instagram. Abdu and Sajid are next to a table full of burger and fries. Moreover the two are also enjoying a meal together. Also, in another picture Farah and Abdu made the heart sign with their hands and are looking happy.