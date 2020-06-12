Shweta Tiwari has been through hell in her personal life. She was married to Raja Chowdhury but had an ugly Breakup as he would domestically assault her. She had a daughter Palak with him and got her custody after the separation. After some time, she married Abhinav Kohli and had a son with him. Things didn’t turn out too good for the two as Abhinav was too pointy at Palak’s personal life.

On June 11, 2020, we had given you a new update on Shweta and Abhinav’s hitched life and had shared a report from TellyChakkar, wherein, the last had affirmed that they are living respectively and are not isolated. Nonetheless, Shweta has denied every single such case. In a meeting with SpotboyE, Shweta denied every such case and stated, “Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai. What’s more, this shows the limit of lying.” Later, when SpotboyE reached Abhinav, he would not talk and essentially said that he wouldn’t like to remark on anything.

On June 12, 2020, Abhinav took to his Instagram handle and shared an image of his better half, Shweta and guaranteed that his significant other has never recorded any aggressive behavior at home objection against him. He had stated, “I read a couple of news stories today it isn’t @shweta.tiwari who has submitted the question. She has not so much as one objection of aggressive behavior at home against me nor a solitary grievance of me talking severely to her little girl against me over the most recent 12 years that I know her. On the eleventh August 2019 she didn’t grumble and the objection has been perused out by DCP Sahab around the same time which is on the web.”

Earlier, while Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shweta opened up saying that she has always been gracious in handling all the situations with full dignity throughout her journey. She has ensured not to get into any controversy. She went on to reveal that she never let anyone see her differently even during the worst time of life.

The entertainment portal quoted the actress saying, “That is also because I have so many responsibilities, so many people to look after. I can’t afford to be depressed, or sulk, or let myself go in the drains because I have my daughter, my son, have my house to look after. I am the only earning member, I am the only strongest, I think I am the man-woman of the house.”