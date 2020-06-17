Shweta Tiwari has had her part of ups and lows in life. She had a failed marriage with Raja Choudhary where she was abused physically. And just when things started to look good with her second husband Abhinav Kohli, everything went on a downward roll. A few days back, a cryptic post from Abhinav Kohli has even pointed that she might have reunited but Shweta Tiwari has ensured it all farce. But Shweta recently denied all such claims. Now, Abhinav Kohli has come out to talk his side.

As indicated by the reports, she had recorded a case at Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai and Abhinav was promptly taken into police care for 2 days. He was blamed for utilizing unseemly language to his progression little girl, Palak. At the point when life was getting typical for Shweta and her family, Abhinav returned her life by expressing irregular things in the media and presenting things on Instagram on incite her.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

On June 16, 2020, Abhinav again shared a secretive post to induce Shweta. He took to his Instagram handle but then again posted a screen capture of a video, whose title can be perused as “Kya Shweta Tiwari aur Pati ke beech diwaar boycott gayi hai beti Palak Tiwari?” Alongside it, he expressed, “Wrong new” in the inscription. Look at it beneath:

For the individuals who don’t have the foggiest idea, a week ago, Abhinav had made a stunning disclosure in cooperation with TellyChakkar. Abhinav had affirmed that Shweta and he are living respectively and had stated, “We’re not isolated. We are remaining together.” However, he had wouldn’t address further inquiries and stated, “I can’t talk much about it.” Later, in a meeting with SpotboyE, Shweta had denied every single such case and had stated, “Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai. What’s more, this shows the limit of lying.”

Abhinav had also shared another cryptic message for Shweta on his Instagram handle on June 12, 2020. He had posted a picture of his wife, Shweta and had claimed that his wife has never filed any domestic violence complaint against him. He had written, “I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019, she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet.”