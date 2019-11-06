Abhishek Bachchan Called ‘Unemployed’ By A Troll, Actor Shuts Him Savagely

Share

Being in the glamor world is not an easy job. Along with all the praises and the stardom, you also get a lot of backlashes, trolling, and criticism. Abhishek Bachchan is among the stars to be at the receiving end of more and more criticism than appreciation. He has been trolled time and again for not being talented and taking advantage of his father’s stardom.

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a picture of a motivational positive post that read, “Have a purpose. Have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that it’s not impossible.” While most people replied to the post and were all praise for him sharing such an inspiring post, a troll replied with a negative comment and called Abhishek Bachchan unemployed.

The comment read, “What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!”

What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday ? Unemployed ! — Ronak Kirit Upadhyay (@R0nakUpadhyay) 4 November 2019

Now, the actor chose a dignified way to hit back at the troll and replied with, “Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing.”