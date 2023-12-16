Abhishek Bachchan Dismisses Divorce Rumours As He Held His Wife, Aishwarya’s Mother’s Hand: Deets Inside!

The couple busted the rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in style as they made an appearance for their daughter, Aaradhya’s annual day event.

According to numerous reports, Aishwarya is not content in her married home and hasn’t spoken to her saasu ma, Jaya Bachchan, in years. However, it appeared that they were just conjectures. With their combined presence at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s yearly day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, the couple dispelled the rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan held Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother’s hand to give her support

We caught a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s tender side moments ago when, in the middle of a sizable crowd, he held the hands of his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother, Brinda Rai. She was seen receiving assistance from Aishwarya and Abhishek as she sat in the car. The power couple enjoyed a lovely moment together and laughed off rumours of a family feud when Abhishek showed himself to be a kind son-in-law.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning as she arrived with Amitabh, for her daughter’s annual day, dismissed moving out of ‘Jalsa’ reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived for their daughter Aaradhya’s annual day with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, in tow. Her husband, Abhishek, trailed behind. As a sign of respect, the stunning actress was seen stepping aside for Amitabh first. Wearing a black and golden anarkali, Aishwarya looked amazing. Her look was finished with red lips and subtle makeup. Aishwarya gave Agastya a kiss on the cheek to express her love for him when we saw him. Watch the video here!

Amitabh Bachchan broke the silence on unfollowing his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Instagram

Spreading gossip and rumours about a well-known personality has become simple thanks to discussion platforms such as Reddit and Instagram. Aishwarya Bachchan was unfollowed by Amitabh Bachchan, according to a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the actor’s Instagram following list last week. Amitabh posted a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 9, 2023.

Amitabh was lost in contemplation as the camera caught this unguarded moment. In addition, Amitabh wrote a mysterious message in which he alluded to the rumours that he had stopped following Aishwarya and mentioned how everyone had said everything. He penned: “Everything said, everything done .. so do the done and done the do ..”