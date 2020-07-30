Abhishek Bachchan is known for his classy sense of living. Like his father, Abhishek is also quite active on social media and keeps posting stuff there. However, being active on social media comes with its pros and cons. Abhishek Bachchan has been exposed to a lot of hate and criticism but the actor always takes it in a very classy manner. Recently, he was trolled for his father being in the hospital. And his reply won hearts.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The father-son duo is quite active on social media these days and keep posting about their health status on twitter. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan came across an unwanted troll under his tweet that read, “Your father admitted in hospital… Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (Now, on whom will you rely for your bread and butter).”

In response to the troll, Abhishek Bachchan made sure the troll leaves his profile with a positive response. He wrote, “फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में।“ The troll then wrote, “Get well soon sir… Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha.” In his final but graceful response to the same, the Guru actor wrote how he prays that she never lands in a situation like Amitabh and he. Abhishek also prayed for her well-being and thanked her. The tweet reads, “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

Check out the tweets: