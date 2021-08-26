There is good news for the fans and well-wishers of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The actor has been discharged from the hospital. On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan suffered a hand injury, after which he had to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, but now he has been discharged from the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan himself has given this information.



He shared a picture of himself on social media and told about his own discharge from the hospital. Along with this, it has also been told where he got hurt in his hand. Abhishek Bachchan’s picture has a fracture on his right hand. At the same time, he has a mask on his face. With this picture, he has told that he got this injury during the shooting of a film.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote in the post, “Last Wednesday, I suffered a fracture in my right hand in an accident on the sets of the shooting of my upcoming film in Chennai. So the surgery to fix it ended all the patch-ups and casts in Mumbai and now going back to Chennai to work. As they say no… the show must go on! And as my father said…mard ko dard nhi hota ! OK, it hurts a little.’With this post, Abhishek Bachchan thanked his well-wishers and fans. Earlier on Sunday, his father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan reached Abhishek to meet him at Lilavati Hospital.

‘Talking about Abhishek Bachchan’s work front, this year he was seen in the film ‘The Big Bull’. The performance of Abhishek Bachchan in this film was well-liked by the audience. At the same time, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Bob Biswas’. This story is the spin-off of the film. Actress Chitrangada Singh will be in the lead role along with Abhishek Bachchan in the film ‘Bob Biswas’.