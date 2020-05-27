Today, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are celebrating the youngest Khan AbRam Khan’s quarantine birthday who had clocked 7 years.

Not only his parents but his siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan adore and dote on him, as well. Today, the little lad is celebrating his birthday amid the Coronavirus lockdown but we are sure, SRK, Gauri and every other will try to make this day a special one for AbRam.

Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed a son in 2013 via surrogacy which was a pleasant surprise for all his fans and since then he has been the darling of the family.

From running at Eden Gardens with Shah Rukh after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ win, doing a cameo in father’s Happy New Year movie to joining him for a performance at the I for India concert while giving out some adorable yet goofy moments to their fans, AbRam has won the hearts of millions just like his father.

Just a while ago, SRK’s close friend and manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of AbRam from a party it seems and captioned the picture as, “To my Super Hero, have a Super-Duper, Super- Sonic Birthday!!! Love you always.”

If you go through his Instagram account, of late, Shah Rukh has been sharing photos of AbRam’s achievements, be it his gold medal in Taekwondo or his multiple medals at his school’s sports day and we can’t stop gushing over him.

In fact, we see AbRam more with father Shah Rukh, be it attending his school play, Karate competition or simply waving to his fans outside Mannat on various occasions, the father-son duo has paved a way to everyone’s heart.