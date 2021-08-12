According to Ayurveda, do not consume these things at night

Many things related to food and drink have been told in Ayurveda, following which there is no problem related to health. Along with this, our immunity also increases. Some things related to dinner have also been told in Ayurveda. According to these things, there are some things that should not be consumed at night.

Curd should not be consumed at any cost at night. Buttermilk can be used instead of curd. Yogurt can increase the problem of phlegm in the body, due to which there can be an excess of mucus formation in the nose.

If you have a habit of drinking milk at night, then drink low-fat milk. But make sure never to drink cold milk, always drink milk after boiling it. Warm milk and low-fat milk are easier to digest.

Take less intake of salt post 7 pm. We realize this can be minimal hard for certain individuals, yet this is vital, particularly when you host a get-together arranged. Salt is known to expand the water maintenance in the body. As we go keep on eating more salt in our suppers post 7 pm, we put our heart and veins to immense danger.

Eat only protein-rich food at night like pulses, green vegetables, curry leaves, and fruits, etc. Due to this your digestive system remains very light and healthy.

If you want to lose weight, then tie this thing in a knot that eats less at night and eats it after chewing. With this, you will also be healthy and sleep will also be good. Our digestive system is inactive at night, which makes it difficult for our body to digest heavy food.