Actor Arjun Kapoor Will Not Be Seen In Pushpa The Rule 2- Report!

A December released movie that got so much love from the audience. Allu Arjun’s Movie Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021. It received tremendous love from all across the globe. The production cost of the movie was between Rs. 170-250 crores. Pushpa has collected ₹365 crores after 50 days of release in cinema halls. Since its release fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of its sequel. As per reports Pushpa: The Rule, will be going on floors soon. There was a dilemma that has been going on for a long about Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Is he a part of Pushpa 2?

The Movie is Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 sees Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and many more.

Is Arjun Kapoor Paying the role of the Cop?

A few days back, it was reported that the 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor was in talks with director Sukumar. There was a rumour that Arjun Kapoor will be doing the role of the Cop in the Movie. However, the producer put a stop to all such reports saying that it’s ‘hundred per cent false news.’

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 producer Naveen Yerneni denied the news that Arjun Kapoor will be featuring in the Allu Arjun-led action-drama sequel. While talking about the cast of his sequel movie Pushpa: The Rule, the filmmaker simply said, “No, that’s wrong news.” Before further adding, “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. Therefore it is fake news. He then talked about filming the Allu Arjun sequel and when the shoot will be going on floors. The producer said, “We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month’s end. The Shooting will start Between October 20th and 30th. Initially, The shooting will take place in Hyderabad and then the cast and crew will go to the forest and other locations.”

More Rumors about the movie.

Besides Arjun Kapoor being part of the sequel, there was another report suggesting actress Sai Pallavi will be a part of it as well. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar has also denied the news. He also revealed to the portal that they completed the look test process with Allu Arjun in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.

Last month, actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and shared a glimpse of the Pushpa 2 Pooja ceremony. It has increased the excitement level of Pushpa fans. Before this, there was a rumour that said Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. However, later, the producer of the film dismissed all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’. Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. It is expected that the production cost for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crores. Not only this but it is estimated that the budget of the film can reach up to Rs 400 crore.

The excitement of the release has already begun among the fans. Now the question is if the directors and producers will keep up with the standards that they set during the first part of the Movie.