Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Video Of Him Trying Rasgulla Chai In Kolkata; Fans Call It ‘Ghor Aparadh’!

Famous actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared a video of his visit to Kolkata. He tried a special tea, Rasgulla Chai. However, his fans remain divided as he shared a video on Instagram to give them a glimpse of his visit to such a tea shop. Many showed their disappointment at the thought of mixing rasgulla with tea but some were willing to give it a try.

He captioned it, “Rasgulla Chai kabhi kiya kya try..Chumuke Chomok Southcity.” He added the exact address of the tea shop too. In the video, we saw that he was watching the entire preparation of the tea in the shop. The cook explained how the cha masala is made with 14 ingredients. He told the actor that the whole preparation is not too sweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi Avid Miner (@ashishvidyarthi1)

Ashish tried the rasgulla chai in an earthen cup. He said that sometimes we are having bread and tea. Bread falls into the tea. Here, this bread has a taste because this is rasgulla. He was very satisfied with the rasgulla chai.

But his fans were not convinced. They shared their disappointment in the comments section. They wrote, “Maaaaf kardo….. please,” “Kuch bhi,” “I’m your big fan ….par aaj pura mood khrab kr diyaa,” “I’m your big fan ….par aaj pura mood khrab kr diyaa” etc. Some said that he has destroyed the tea. According to fans, he has done a crime and it is a very big sin. Some fans advised him to eat Parle G biscuits with tea. However, an angry fan asked him to put fish in tea.