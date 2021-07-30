Actor Ashnoor Kaur acted in serials like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and films like Sanju and Manmarziyaaan, has a 94 percent in CBSE Class 12 exams. On Friday, the results were announced.

In an interview, Ashnoor Kaur expressed her happiness and talked about her plans. Ashnoor shared, “It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 percent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off.”

She told another magazine that she wishes to continue her studies. She said, “I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my master’s, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction,”. She added, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year’s first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.”

Before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ashoor had expressed thankfulness after the board exams were canceled. “It wasn’t that we didn’t want to appear for the exam. We did and were preparing for it all year. But like thousands of students awaiting a decision on the final exams, all of us, including me, were on edge, anxious and concerned about going to a center to give the exam. It is unsafe and risky to step out in the pandemic, especially now during the second wave,” she told a leading daily.

About 65 thousand pupils have yet to receive their results. Their grades will be released on August 5th, while their results are being processed. “All I would like to say is that this period will pass too, it’s only that we have to maintain ourselves together and be strong mentally,” Ashnoor said of the students who have yet to receive their results.