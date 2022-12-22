Actor Ayaz Khan And His Wife Jannat Blessed With Baby Girl; Checkout Her Name Meaning & Pics!

Actor Ayaz Khan has shared the good news. He and his wife Jannat Khan welcomed a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the new parents revealed that they have named her Dua Husain Khan. They gave a glimpse of the baby. The word ‘Dua’ means prayer.

In the photo, a part of the newborn was revealed while lying on the bed. She turned her face to one side and clasped her parents’ fingers in both hands. The baby wore a pink and white dress.

They shared the photo on their Instagram accounts. They captioned it, “Dua’s do come true!! (red heart emoji). On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan. (red heart emoji).” Neelam Kothari said, “Ohhhh my god congratulations.”

Not only them but also Yuvika Chaudhary, Ridhima Pandit, and Aashka Goradia posted congratulatory messages. Sagarika Ghatge dropped the red heart emoji. Fans also showered love on the family. Some fans commented, “Such a lovely name, god bless the family. Hope wifey and kido are doing good, lots of love and blessings to the whole family,” “Oh wow. Congratulations to both of you. May God bless the baby and mom with great health” etc.

The new parents announced in September that they were going to be parents. On Instagram, they posted pictures of the duo in white from their photo shoot. In the post, they said that their greatest adventure was about to begin. They concluded that their family will grow by two little feet.