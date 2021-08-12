Actor Nia Sharma Reacts To The Trolling By Sharing A Provocative Video

Actor Nia Sharma boldly responded to her trolls by sharing a provocative video on Instagram on Tuesday. She shared a video of herself striking various poses in a backless top. However, many have considered the garment to be a backless high or even a backless prime.

She wrote in her caption, “Don’t be reckless while wearing a backless,” adding a wink face emoji. She also added, “To all of you… Fluck you very much,”. Her various colleagues from the TV industry like Rashami Desai and Nisha Rawal dropped coronary heart emoji in the feedback section.

However, this is not the very first time that Nia was attacked and she responded to the trolls. She was also attacked once for wearing and posing in blue lipsticks, but she responded smartly by sharing extra photographs of the identical kind. Other than these, when she was attacked for a separate submit, she wrote in retaliation,

While being criticized for the additional submit, she stated in a 2017 interview to Hindustan Times, “Are people mad? It was not a drunk post. We were having fun while shooting a music video, and my team shot me while I was posing and I put it online. People on social media hide behind anonymity and feel they can get away with [saying rude things]. If someone spoke this way to me in person, I would punch their face in.”

However, apart from these, Nia was recently concerned and involved in a Twitter back and forth with the actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, over the Pearl V Puri case. However, after some detailed discussion and sparring, they both apologized to each other.

However, irrespective of these clueless trolls and attacks over the internet, when we look up to the beautiful career of this actor, we can see, that she has appeared in various shows, such as; Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, as well as Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Additionally, she has also been a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

The well-wishers and lovers of Nia can always stay updated about her through her social media handles. And apart from that, we wish this gorgeous young lady a lot of success in her upcoming years. May her career and life become as bright as possible, so that she can wash these all hatreds away.