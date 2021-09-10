Actor Ranveer Singh In His Ponytail Avtar Gets Mocked By Netizens.

Actor Ranveer Singh is famous for his unconventional fashion taste. Whatever the Look is, he carries it with great confidence. Of course, he is often trolled by this look of him. Even now, he has a similar introverted look.

The photo went viral on social media

After seeing Ranveer’s photos, users started commenting. Netzen commented, “He is not going to improve!”. There has been a lot of discussion of Ranveer’s new look again.

Ranveer has tied not one but two ponytails.

Two ponytails built by Ranveer in these photos, Ranveer has tied not one but two ponytails. Surprisingly, Ranveer’s introverted look did not attract the attention of social media users.

After seeing these photos of Ranveer on social media, users have started making different kinds of comments. Some are even making funny comments. Someone has written that ‘a coconut tree’ has grown on its head.

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s upcoming movies have many big banner projects. ’83’ is on its way to release its next movie. Deepika Padukone will also be seen with him in this movie. The couple will be working together for the first time since their marriage.