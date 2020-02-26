Actors Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha To Finally Tie The Knot In 2020; Dreamy Maldives Proposal & Other Wedding Details Inside

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bollywood, where people usually found stardom and glamour, has also always provided a room for Bollywood stars to find loyal friendships and true love. From Kajol and Ajay Devgan, to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, many B-Town celebrities have found their significant others in this industry of glam and glitter.

While some have been quite private and reserved about their love interests and personal lives, many celebrities have come out in the open on their own accord. One such couple was that of Fukrey’s’ Bhooli Punjaban’ Richa Chadha and her co-star Ali Fazal. Though media had their own speculations about the two co-stars dating since the release of the film in 2013, nothing was confirmed by either of them till later sometime in 2017.

Though rumors about their marriage have been making rounds in the media ever since, it was only recently when a report in Bombay Times threw light on how Ali Fazal proposed Richa in Maldives a few months ago, and the ladylove was quick to say “yes” to the dream proposal. A source close to the couple told that the wedding is speculated to happen in the month of April, and 15th April is being considered as one of the options. Bringing forth the much awaited news and informing the media that “The question was never ‘would they’, but ‘when would they’ get married, they added; “the wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days. There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that.” As both Ali and Richa are quite quirky, it was revealed that their marriage too is going to be on similar lines.

“The duo is working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas. The party in Mumbai will most likely be at a venue by the sea or in an experiential venue, something like a performing centre, which is a break from the usual venues,” concluded the source.