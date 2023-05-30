“Actors Used To Scream At One Another” Paras Kalnawat Shares Shocking Details About Show ‘Anupamaa’

After Tv’s most popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma came under the radar many actors have spoken about their turmoil. Now, another similar incident has surfaced where actor Paras Kalnawat has revealed his unhappy times on sets of Anupamaa. The show is currently being loved by the audience but the actors say the reality is completely different.

Paras Kalnawat’s statement about fights on Anupamaa set

According to the actor, if given a chance 80 percent of the star cast would opt to leave the show. Paras says that most of the actors are not happy working due to fights and chaos on set. In an interview with a publication, Paras said that he has proof, messages, and screenshots about actors who are not happy working on the show and want to leave. He added that most actors can’t opt to walk out because they have responsibilities to take care of their families.

Paras Kalnawat claims about chaos on the Anupamaa show

The actor continued to add that there used to be fights on the set. There used to be literal fights between actors with them screaming at one another. And everyone, including me, would get dragged into it,” he said. Paras claims that instead of supporting each other there used to be ego clashes between the actors. No actor could see others doing better than him or her. The actor concluded by saying that he left the show a year ago and signed Jhalak Dikhlaja when got an opportunity. He doesn’t want to get into details about what used to happen on Anupamaa’s set.