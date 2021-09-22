Actress and climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar has been invited to the Climate Week to be held in New York. Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group, said, “We are delighted to invite Bhumi Pednekar to Climate Week NYC 2021. Climate Week is an important event affecting climate-related activities around the world. Apart from being a talented artist, Bhumi has been a strong advocate of environment-friendly. In line with this year’s theme ‘Getting It Done’, young voices like Bhumi will truly inspire others to do more during Climate Week NYC.”

Bhumi will address September 23 during Climate Week NYC. The entertainer will discuss how India will assume an imperative part in the worldwide reaction to the environmental crisis, and how the Indian business will assume a basic part in this excursion forward

In its thirteenth year, Climate Week NYC is the largest climate week on Earth. Organized by the Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations, COP26, and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is a forum where the world discusses top actions to showcase and how to do more.

Bhumi will talk about how India will play an important role in the ongoing global response to the climate emergency and how important the role of Indian industry is going to be in this journey going forward. Environment Group is a global non-profit, publicly launched in 2004, with workplaces in London, New Delhi, and New York with the mission to see a universe of net-zero fossil fuel emissions by 2050.

Returning to Bhumi, she leads the tremendously commended online media drive ‘Environment Warrior’ that targets bringing issues to light towards securing nature. The entertainer has consistently been an earth cognizant resident who has taken up environment preservation as a reason forever and through ‘Environment Warrior’, she is continually meaning to assemble the residents of India to effectively partake in securing the climate.

In the meantime, on the film front, Bhumi has a few tasks in her kitty including Raksha Bandhan, Badhaai Do and Takht.