Actress Gul Panag Shares Why Veer Zara Wasn’t Made In Punjabi; Check Out Here!

In a recent conversation, actress Gul Panag highlighted the never-ending debate about South Indian films taking over the Hindi audience. The actress recently made her Tamil debut with Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. Cherishing her old memories, she said, “Nag sir is breathtakingly charming. He has an amazing amount of charisma and a vibe that says, “There’s no one cooler than him.”

Gul crossed the language barrier taboo and marked her debut in the South Asian film industry this year. A language coach used to help her before her shooting in the last 2 months. After remaining nervous for the initial 2-3 days, Gul finally became confident daily

.

Sharing her memories from the sets, she said, “This was my first Telugu film. I was nervous. Because it’s a language, I don’t speak or understand it. So, I was really scared, but Nagarjuna just said, “Don’t worry, people will come and mumble lines and be done. You are trying to learn your lines and speak with full honesty, so chill. It will be okay. I think that helped.

The debut came amid the ever-lasting debate about the takeover of Indian films over the Hindustani audience. Gul added, “I don’t know if taking over is the right word here, but I feel when a story is set in a particular part of a country or world, it should be in that language because it also has a subculture of that place. We try to set films in Hindi regardless of the place, whether it is set in Punjab or Rajasthan. It should be subtitled. I think once films like these are dubbed, it will become cool.

She further gave an example and said, “Look at Parasite; it became the first non-English film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. The best picture is the one that the jury has found. What does language have to do with it? Films should be made in the language most natural to the setting of the story. Why wasn’t Veer Zaara made in Punjabi, if I ask? Most people easily understand Punjabi. But it’s in Hindi. At least a portion could have been in Punjabi, where they (Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta) were in the village. Of course, when Shah Rukh is in a work environment, I can imagine why he is speaking Hindi. “

Gul is a firm believer in the fact that, firstly, a film concept should be good in itself to earn success among the audience. Language is a secondary part of filmmaking. The primary part is the authenticity of the story.

She further questioned, “Who are these people? It doesn’t matter. Does that mean Hindi represents all of India? Is that what they are trying to say? Does everybody only speak Hindi? We have 22 official languages. So, the question I ask makes Hindi special. ” “Hindi is spoken by a large part of the country across multiple states, but I see language in cinema as most natural to the particular place of the story.”