Actress Leena Maria Paul Arrested In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case!

Actress Leena Maria Paul, who starred in the film ‘Madras Cafe’, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Financial Crimes Branch. The action has been taken against Lina in a Rs 200 crore ransom case. The case has been under discussion for the past few days. After the name of Sukesh Chandrasekhar was revealed in the ransom case, now the police have clarified that there is strong evidence against Lina. Lina is Sukesh’s girlfriend. Sukesh is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of obtaining the AIDMK election symbol.

Leena Maria Paul with other 4 arrested accused in ₹200 Crore Extortion Case produced before Patiala House Court. pic.twitter.com/jhh6NlEvzi — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) September 6, 2021

Investigators have found strong evidence of Lena’s active involvement in the ransom case. Lina is accused of helping Sukesh seduce Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. When Sukesh had called Aditi Singh pretending to be a senior government official in the law ministry, the call was transferred by Lina, a senior police official said. This is not the first case of Lena’s arrest. She had been interrogated by the ED several times before.

What exactly is the case?

Sukesh had struck a deal with his wives to get Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh out of jail. For this, Sukesh had boiled crores of rupees frocomplaineds wife Japan and Shivinder’s wife Aditi had complained about the crime branch. She had complained that crores of rupees had been laundered in the name of getting her husband out of jail.

Based on sources, on August 23, ED seized 16 high-end cars and a luxurious beachfront bungalow. Along with they found Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and 2kg of gold in the money laundering case as was reported. These all things involved Chandrasekhar and the seize was made only after Paul’s questioning. The coned police official suspect that she had information about extortion, and money laundering. The office of ED had registered a 200 crore money laundering case based on the above investigation.