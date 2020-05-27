Yesterday, we brought to you the heartbreaking news of Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta commits during the lockdown. It was ironic how she ended her life being in a show that taught us how to fight crime. A few days back, the Tv industry was shocked by TV actor Manmeet Grewal’s tragic suicide due to financial problems and not getting any work due to lockdown. It is believed the Preksha Mehta was stressed and under a lot of tension due to various reasons.

TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna and Divya Agarwal among others reacted to Presksha’s untimely demise. Arjun tweeted, “Heard another actor committed suicide. Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip,” to which, Surbhi expressed her sorrow by replying, “devastating.” Divya Agarwal, on the other hand, urged her followers to not to take such a drastic step and fight instead. Along with sharing a picture of Preksha, she wrote, “Suicide is not an option guys… I know life is difficult, fight it.”

Karan Kundra had tweeted, “‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.”

A suicide note has also been recovered by the police officers from her room. Which reads, “Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon.”

Preksha who moved to Mumbai two years back for work. According to the report she was under depression since the lockdown started, she was worried that she might not get any work after the lockdown. Before ending her life, the actress put a story on her Instagram handle which reads, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jana”.

Preksha has worked in many shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq and Durga. She was also seen in Akshay Kumar film Pad Man.