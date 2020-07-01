Actress Sonam Kapoor is currently spending her quarantine break with her family and is also making sure her family members are safe during the Coronavirus lockdown . In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has already taken lives worldwide, as Chinese researchers discover a new strain of flu similar to Swine flu with a pandemic potential, actress Sonam Kapoor hopes the news is not true.

The actress who has been a survivor of H1N1 back in 2015 mentioned that after having a version of the virus, she wouldn’t wish it even on her worst enemy. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor made a post attaching a BBC news story. Sharing the news piece, Sonam wrote, “ I’ve had a version of the swine flu…I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true,” she wrote, attaching.”

The actress who contracted H1N1 back in 2015 said that she has had a version of the swine flu and mentioned that she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy. Kapoor continued to share that having the swine flu is one of the most difficult things she has gone through and hopes it’s not true.

The news story mentioned a new type of swine flu that has pandemic potential, according to Chinese researchers. The report mentioned that the new virus is a descendant of the 2009 virus that led to the H1N1 pandemic.

Reportedly, the new strain of the flu has all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus, according to a study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The report also stated that the new strain of the flu is not an immediate problem, but mentioned that it has all the features of being highly adapted to infect humans.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor contracted the virus in 2015 when she was soon to start filming for her film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in Gujarat. It all began when Sonam complained of mild fever, cough and cold and was later airlifted to Mumbai.