Actress Sonam Kapoor Shares Small Moments Of Her Life On Social Media!

Actress Sonam Kapoor has never failed to capture every small or big moment of her life. This year has been the biggest roller-coaster in her life. Every moment was shared with the fans through social media. Recently, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, Anand Ahuja spend quality time with each other-even after becoming parents. In January, the couple went to Austria on their first vacation together since welcoming a son in August last year. Up until now, they haven’t revealed their son’s face but Sonam is happy to share snapshots of his motherhood journey with her fans.

For example, on October 14, 2022, Sonam Kapoor shared a cute video of herself for the first time post-delivery. In the video, she gave a glimpse of her baby boy and was seen following her duties as a new mother. The new mom was seen holding up her son in her arms and breastfeeding him while her team did her makeup.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing cute pictures of her son Vayu on Instagram. The picture featured a stunning cream-coloured kurta paired with an intricately embroidered jacket. Atop it, she mentioned that the outfit was from Rohit Bal’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection of clothes.

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts her fun life on social media

Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared some beautiful pictures from her family vacation in Austria. The pictures were posted to Instagram with a note of appreciation for Anand, her husband and the father of her new baby boy. The couple named their son Vayu. In the first picture, Sonam is planting a kiss on Anand’s cheek. then, there’s a beautiful view of Lake Altaussee. in the last picture, there’s a resort in Austria.

Sonam posted to social media and wrote, “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing husband and partner I’ve gotten lucky enough to have. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs before your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood that being a good dad is first being the best husband possible. I love you! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking.”

Fans shower love on the newbie parents Sonam and Anand

Fans took notice of how Sonam addressed Anand and herself as “Vayu’s parents” in his caption. One fan wrote, “God continue blessing you both, it’s so hard to find people who put each other before themselves these days.” Another said, “The last line is so true… parents should not forget they are also a couple.” A fan blessed the two of them with a follower writing, “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you.”

Sonam welcome her son Vayu at the hospital in Mumbai. She stayed in Mumbai on her parental leave and celebrated Karwa Chauth there. The couple recently hosted a Diwali party before heading off to Austria for Sonam’s latest project. Around last year, Sonam wrapped up filming for her next film titled Blind, where she would be seen as a blind woman.