Actress Vidya Balan Flaunts Her Red Carpet Look, Ignores Hubby While Posing; Checkout

Actress Vidya Balan becomes the talk of the town and create a lot of Buzz among the fans and users. The actress stepped out on a Red carpet for an award show along with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor. In the viral Video, Vidya can be seen posing ever since she walked out from her Car. The actress wore a beautiful cocktail wine Colour Gown and tied her hair with no harsh make-up. However, the interesting part is that, The Dirty Picture famed looked disinterested posing with husband SRK.

In the viral Video, we can see that how happy Vidya is while clicking for the paps. We can’t say that it was knowingly or Unknowingly, but Vidya was looked disinterested in posing with husband and SRK walked away as she still giving her best shorts. This ignorance of Vidya creates a lot of Buzz and been mocked by the netizens. Vidya Balan loves the way she is and this can be visible in her viral video as well.

Click here to watch the viral video

Vidya is one of the top most actresses Bollywood has. Her own style and power leads her to this stage and that makes her different from others. In owning a best Pic for the paparazzi, the celebs gives their best and Vidya did the same. When it is about mocked, meme, trolling, or judgements the sherni actress give preference damn to it.

The ultimate truth is that, no one is perfect and 100% and the celebs are human being too. Talking about Vidya, she is been embracing imperfection with all her panache and grace and that is the reason she is loved for over the years.