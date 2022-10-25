Adam Levine Feels Thankful For A Second Chance By Wife Behati Prinsloo Amidst Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine has been in the news for quite some time now, following his cheating scandal with not one but multiple women. While many thought Behati, Adam’s wife would leave him for good nothing like that happened. The pair are apparently working out things.

Adam and Behati tied the knot in 2014, and have two children together, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace,4. Behati is pregnant with their third child.

Amidst Adam’s cheating scandals, he along with his wife, Behati was spotted in California on 8 October 2022. They were seen along with their two daughters, Dusty and Gio. In pictures clicked by TMZ, the two were having a great time laughing and playing with their daughters. They even went for a beach ride. This left netizens wondering if Behati has given Adam a second chance!￼!

Although Adam admitted to all the accusations, Behati is yet to comment on the scandal. At the moment the pair are trying their best to move forward and put the past behind them for good. A source close to Adam and Behati told the US Weekly that both Adam and Behati are grateful and blessed to have a baby on the way.

Another source close to Adam told the US Weekly that, Adam feels awful for having put his wife, Behati in such a mess as they expand their family. He is making sure that he works things out amicably and does not mess things up again in the future. It was told that he really loves his wife and is beyond grateful that she is giving him a second chance and sticking up for him.



A source confirmed to the People on 21 September 2022, that Adam did not have any physical relationship with Summer or for that matter between any of the other girls who accused him. The source further stated that one of the 5 girls to who Adam sent flirtatious messages claimed to have had a physical relationship with Adam, but he is completely denying it. The source also added that Adam messaged other women as he craves female attention.



The insider also added that Behati has been going through a horrible time after what Adam did but is keeping calm and trying to work things out.



Seems like all is well in paradise for Adam and Behati so far. Stay tuned for more updates.