We all want to lose fat from some or the other part of our body. Especially, belly fat. It is dangerous because it is closely connected with diabetes, heart disease and insulin resistance. If you feel that you’re doing everything you can to get rid of it and still aren’t seeing good results, the reason might be your diet. You might be eating foods that lead to bloating, water-retention and a high-calorie intake. So here are 7 superfoods to get rid of the belly bloat.

1. Almonds

They are good fats that don’t add to your calories. Also, nuts have been shown to increase resting metabolism. One of the best ways to consume almonds is to blend it with bananas, low-fat peanut butter and you’ll end up with a delicious high protein shake.

2. Dairy Products

Full-fat milk, full-fat yoghurt or feta cheese, add them to your diet and you may have a belly-busting win. Dairy products are packed with whey, a protein that helps promote the formation of lean body mass which helps you burn more calories.

3. Spicy Chilly Peppers

They are loaded with vitamin C and capsaicin that help increase the metabolic rate and burn the fat away. Either sprinkle them on food or just pop raw ones straight (if you’re really brave). Bring on the heat!

4. Potatoes

Potatoes are actually a nutrient-dense food as long as they’re not served the French-fry way. Freshly boiled potatoes are an excellent source of potassium, which can help beat bloating and counterbalance sodium.

5. Berries

Berries are full of fibres and antioxidants but contain less sugar than most of the fruits. This super combination makes them a tasty and healthy choice.

6. Beans & Lentils

The best thing is that they are everywhere these days. The lean protein present in them helps build lean muscle mass, speeds up metabolism, and improves overall body functions.

7. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has a good impact on blood lipid levels. The kind of fats coconut oil contains won’t turn into fatty deposits stored in your body. It contains some powerful fatty acids called medium chain triglycerides. According to a research, these types of fatty acids can make you feel so full that you eat up to 250 fewer calories per day.