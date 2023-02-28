Adele Engaged To Rich Paul, Flaunts Beautiful Diamond Ring At Vegas Event!

Adele and Rich Paul announced their relationship two years ago. The couple might be getting hitched this summer, according to rumours. Continue reading to learn more.

Adele and Paul made their relationship public two years ago, for those who are unaware.

The news of Adele and Rich Paul’s engagement was initially reported by the online gossip blog Deux Moi. According to ‘very trustworthy sources,’ these reports have been validated.

Adele engaged to Rich Paul while wearing a massive rock at her most recent show in Las Vegas.

Adele is now in Las Vegas on tour. According to Mail Online, the Easy on Me singer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger during her most recent show over the weekend.

Adele, 34, on the other hand, has been wearing this rock for a year. In fact, she was allegedly first seen wearing the ring at the BRIT Awards in February 2022.

Does this suggest the couple has been engaged for a little more than a year? It’s possible. But, neither Adele nor Rich Paul, 41, have disclosed their engagement news as of yet.

Adele was last spotted with her boyfriend Rich Paul during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance. The Rolling in the Deep singer quickly became a meme after she was spotted stating, “she’ll be OK, she’ll smoke some weed and she’ll be fine,” referring to Rihanna her second pregnancy was later revealed.

While Adele has always kept her personal life private and away from the spotlight, she has been publicly showing her affection for her partner.

For example, she paid tribute to him during one of her Las Vegas gigs in December.

During an interview with Elle magazine in August of last year, the Grammy Award-winning singer expressed her love for her rumoured fiancé and discussed her ambitions to be a “homemaker” after the Vegas gigs.

“I’ve never been so in love before. I’m completely smitten by him,” she added.