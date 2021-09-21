Adele Goes Official With Boyfriend Rich Paul On Instagram.

There has been massive speculation regarding the love life of Adele including the alarming rumors of hookup. Fortunately, every question can now be laid at rest.

Adele just went official on Instagram with Rich Paul, her rumored boyfriend, and it seems that congratulations are in order. Just like other celebrities, Adele had some pictures to share on her Insta account.

The singer took to her Instagram account for showing off her look; however, one of her photos seemed to be featuring a plus one. The astounding image was captioned by her with a red heart emoticon with no verbal commentary.

It seemed that the man in her picture is Rich Paul who is a 39 years old agent of sports. There have been rumors that Adele and Rich have been dating. Given the caption of the emoticon, alternative explanations seem to be lacking since it confirms their relationship.

Adele looks beautiful regardless of the color, or black and white. However, as spectacular and appealing as her jewelry and attire were, the specific thing that caught our eyes was her smile. She was perhaps doing a good job to pose for the camera; however, it seemed that her company filled her with happiness and joy.

Klutch Sports was founded by Rich Paul, and he is also ranked 9th on the top 10 most powerful sports agents of the world by Forbes. He is the agent for Anthony Davis, LeBron James, John Wall, and Ben Simmons. Though estimates of wealth can be doubted, there is an estimate that Paul’s net worth is around $46 million, and Adele’s net worth seems to be numerous times more than that.

Ever since Adele’s divorce, there were whispers among fans that she might be falling for a boy toy that will use her money. Up to May, despite being linked casually with Adele, Paul seemed to be insisting that they were “not dating”.