Adele Opens Up On How People Have Been Mispronouncing Her Name Repeatedly- Deets Inside

Adele, one of the most famous and successful international artists, has a pretty unique name. However, that does not mean the world knows how to pronounce it correctly. The artist herself has experienced it many times when she found people mispronouncing her name repeatedly. Recently, Adele has revealed how her name is enunciated correctly.

Lately, during a “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, Adele mentioned that a woman who questioned her regarding songwriting “said my name perfectly!” The singer-songwriter was on cloud nine when she found out that a fan had actually pronounced her name correctly. “I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly,” Adele said enthusiastically. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

It seemed that the fan pronounced Adele’s name in a north-London accent, choosing “uh-dell” rather than “ah-dell.” Adele is from Enfield and was brought up in Tottenham, north London. Later, it was further revealed how most people have been pronouncing “Uh-dell,” but she enunciated it as “Uh-dale.”

The event marked the latest music video for her song “I Drink Wine.” During the Q&A session, Adele was also asked whether she has any interest in achieving the challenging goal of an EGOT, while the singer has already won Oscar, Emmy, and several Grammy awards.

“I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan,” she stated. “I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.” The one musical role she believes she can turn? Playing Rose in Gypsy.