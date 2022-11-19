Adele Reveals “I’ve Never Been More Nervous Before A Show In My Career”- Deets Inside

Lately, Adele has been experiencing nervousness as she prepares for her Las Vegas residency. A day before the beginning of her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which will start on Friday and continue till March 2023, the English singer-songwriter disclosed she’s “incredibly nervous” in one of her Instagram posts.

While posting a picture of herself enjoying herself in a theatre, with what seems to be baby photographs of herself shown on a big screen, the singer revealed in the caption, “I’m feeling all sorts as I write this.”

She stated, “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited.” The singer later said: “I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele further conveyed that performance jitters are not something new for her. Regardless, they struck differently this time. “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career,” she penned, “but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!”

Despite her nervousness, she concluded the caption by informing her fans, “I can’t wait to see you out there x.”