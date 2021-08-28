In Bollywood, not all love stories need to reach the end, some of them end very sadly. One such love story was that of Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut. Adhyayan now talks about their relationship, how Papa Shekhar Suman helped him recover after a breakup. Kangana and Adhyayan had worked together in the film Raaz: The Mystery Continues and it was from there that the two grew closer. The two were in a relationship for a few months from 2008 to 2009 and later parted ways.





In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan told that people started calling him a flop actor at that time. Also said that he was compared to Vivek Oberoi. Adhyayan Suman reveals how a news channel had a panel of people talking about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut and calling him a loser. ‘A bunch of people sitting there was saying ‘Man, this is a big loser. He is a flop actor, he is doing all this for publicity. One person said, ‘He is going to make the next Vivek Oberoi.’ I think a lot has happened emotionally in that particular relationship. It was very difficult for me to get over the things that happened for so many years.’Why did I move on with this?’, ‘Why did I let this happen.

This fight is not with the person, the fight is with yourself. And then you are constantly saying to yourself ‘I would have stopped or not, ‘Why didn’t I listen. Adhyayan Schuman explained that ‘Of course, I was going through a huge emotional turmoil. The study said to proceed after a point. He had told about this to his father Shekhar Suman, who had helped him get through the post-breakup phase. ‘My father always tells me that no one is good or bad. When you come into a relationship with someone, you may not be made to be with each other,’ he added and after thinking there, I moved on in life.