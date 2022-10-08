Adipurush: Om Raut Defends Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana Look; Says, “We’ve Shown How Demons Look In Today’s Time”

Adipurush director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have addressed the criticism that came their way after the release of the film’s teaser. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Saif’s look has been criticized by the audience for its resemblance to Mughal rulers and the quality of its VFX has been questioned too.

Om Raut is known for delivering a blockbuster in his last directorial venture, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. He defended Saif’s Lankesh look in the film. Manoj Muntashir mentioned how the actor did not look like Khilji, as claimed by some viewers.

The director said, “Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan look like in today’s time. This is not a film or a project for us. This is a mission for us.”

He further added, “Our film is a symbol of our devotion and we need everyone’s blessings for this. Whosoever is speaking about the film are our elders. I am listening to all of them and taking note of everything. When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone.”

Writer Manoj echoed the same sentiment and said that his devotion to the film was such that he would leave his shoes outside the office when he sat down to write it. He said that people have only seen a 1-minute 35-second teaser where Saif’s Ravan is seen with Tripund (three horizontal lines on the forehead in the form of a tilak). He said, “I want to ask which Khilji supports a tilak or a tripund? Which Khilji wears a janeu (holy thread) and Rudraksh? Our Ravan sports all of these in the tiny teaser.”