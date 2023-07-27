Aditi Rao Hydari Made Everyone Stun in a Magical Regal Look on the Ramp, Shares Her Fashion Mantra. Pics Inside

Aditi Rao Hydari, an actor, wowed the audience during India Couture Week 2023 with her enchanted regal appearance. She looked amazing in a dress created by renowned designer Ritu Kumar on Wednesday night. Aditi has long been causing a stir in the fashion industry with her amazing personal style. Her elegant and composed attitude is clearly reflected in her style.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s eye-catching outfit

She strutted down the runway in an ivory outfit with handcrafted detailing on the skirt and blouse. She was dressed in a full-sleeved shirt with elaborate mirrorwork and embroidery. She kept her makeup simple for the event and chose a’mangtika’ to accessorize her stunning ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari discusses her style of philosophy

Aditi revealed what fashion means to her during the post-show media interaction. She said, “I don’t have a fashion mantra; that’s my fashion mantra, the woman remarked. I think that we should wear clothes before they should put them on. Peer pressure or any other hardship shouldn’t be involved. With our clothing, we ought to have fun. I believe that loving oneself and what one wears is more important and that is what really matters”.

Aditi attracted attention earlier this year with her chic presence at Cannes 2023. At Cannes 2023, Aditi represented the large cosmetics company L’Oreal. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a full, floor-length yellow gown. She wore minimal bling and modest hairstyles and makeup.

Initiatives of Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi is scheduled to star in the Indo-U.K. co-production Lioness in the meantime. The official Indo-UK co-production Lioness, which is being produced in accordance with the bilateral agreement the two nations inked in 2008, was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival’s India Pavilion. Heeramandi, a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is another title that Aditi owns.