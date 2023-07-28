Aditi Rao Hydari Trolled For Shaming Actresses With ‘Silicone Boobs’, ‘Changed Her Whole Face Map’

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari might have entered the industry in her late 30s, but she has still managed to earn a place among top actresses of the current times. She is not just stunning but also a great actor. However, like every other celebrity, Aditi too comes under the radar of trolls quite frequently.

Aditi Rao Hydari on plastic surgeries

Recently, two videos of the actress surfaced on internet. In one clip, she is calling out the prevalence of plastic surgery culture among the actresses, while in the other one, she is saying that it is perfectly fine to have it. This change of statements by Aditi did not go down well with netizens and so, they began trolling her.

It all began when a Reddit user posted a merged video from two of Hydari’s interviews. The clip begins with the actress giving her opinion on actresses opting for plastic surgery. She stated, “I think every individual has their own choice and journeys. But I truly believe that it’s far more than just sexuality. According to me, you need to have steel in your soul and not silicon in boobs.”

Furthermore, Aditi shamed the actresses, who try hard to look beautiful and go under the knife. “But I truly believe that just stand on your own and to choose a path, and believe in that path,” she added.

As the frame changes, the video takes the audience to an event where the ‘Murder 3’ actress is talking to media at an event. As per reports, this was the time when she had herself underwent plastic surgery. When asked to share her views to the ongoing plastic surgery debate, Aditi took a complete U-turn and mentioned anybody can’t be judgemental about it because this is the profession that requires people to look beautiful all the time. She said that she doesn’t want to comment on this, because it is a very personal decision for everyone.

Netizens react to Aditi’s opinions

As the clip reached internet, netizens began flocking in the comments section. While some called out Aditi for her hypocritic statements, others pointed out how she herself went under the knife. One user wrote, “Behen has changed her whole face map, talks about others being plastic. Anyway I don’t like this woman.” Another stated, “Just how fast the night changes!” “Aditi, the nose flaring actress,” said a user. “Khud plastic surgery ki dukaan hai yeh,” read a comment.

Workwise, Aditi Rao Hydari appeared last in ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ and ‘Jubilee’. She will come up next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’.